DA Davidson Weighs in on Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Commerce in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.
