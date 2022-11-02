Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) to Neutral

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $194.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $206.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.
Shares of HON stock opened at $203.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
