DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $75.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. DaVita has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

