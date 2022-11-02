De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.33

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.33 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.18). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.13), with a volume of 212,020 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.33. The firm has a market cap of £183.51 million and a P/E ratio of 939.00.

Insider Activity at De La Rue

In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher purchased 22,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

