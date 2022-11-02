Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.53. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

