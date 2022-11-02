Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WILLF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Danske began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

