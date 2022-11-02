Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.