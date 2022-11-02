Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Price Target to SEK 993

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. Evolution AB has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $169.06.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

