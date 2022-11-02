Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

