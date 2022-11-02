Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.5 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

