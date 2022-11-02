DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) PT Lowered to €141.00

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DiaSorin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $107.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $220.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38.
About DiaSorin
