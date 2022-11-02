DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) PT Lowered to €141.00

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $107.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $220.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.38.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

About DiaSorin

(Get Rating)

See Also

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.