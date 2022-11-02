DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiaSorin from €143.00 ($145.92) to €141.00 ($143.88) in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $220.95.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

