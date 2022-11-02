Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

