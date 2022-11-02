Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

