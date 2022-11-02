Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Given New $2.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:DDL opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $37.37.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
