Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Given New $2.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:DDL opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $642.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The firm had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

