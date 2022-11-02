Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.37

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.37 and traded as low as $24.70. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 4,206,077 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.