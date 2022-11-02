Dolphin Capital Investors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Dolphin Capital Investors shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 145,848 shares traded.

Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £34.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Paris acquired 436,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,460 ($21,097.15). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 816,987 shares of company stock worth $3,267,948.

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

