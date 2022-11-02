Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %
RDY stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.
Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.