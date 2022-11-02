Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

RDY stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 363,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

