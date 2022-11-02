Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Drax Group Price Performance
Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.
About Drax Group
