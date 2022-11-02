Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.