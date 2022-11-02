DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $60.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 41.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.