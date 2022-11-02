DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $67.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.