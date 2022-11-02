dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.6 days.

DYFSF stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

