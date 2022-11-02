e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.81

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.81 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.25 ($0.21). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 5,747 shares trading hands.

e-therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15.

About e-therapeutics

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

