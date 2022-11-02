Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

