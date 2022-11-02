Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 8.9 %

EGO opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.