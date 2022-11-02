Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,844,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,866,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

