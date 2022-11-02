Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.