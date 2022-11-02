Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Stock Performance
Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)
