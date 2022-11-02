Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 158,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

