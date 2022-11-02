Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $87.40, but opened at $90.81. Emerson Electric shares last traded at $87.54, with a volume of 76,930 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

