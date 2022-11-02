Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.57. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,535 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENIC. TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enel Chile by 23.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,102,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 90,376 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 243,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

