Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.57. Enel Chile shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,535 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENIC. TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.