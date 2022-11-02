Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.