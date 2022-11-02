EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $38.68

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.68, but opened at $39.96. EQT shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 108,524 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.