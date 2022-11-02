Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 376.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.22.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
