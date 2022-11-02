Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million.

Investar Stock Down 0.5 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

ISTR stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

