Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.30. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4,012 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$92.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.18.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia; and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in located in the Bayankhongor Aimag.

