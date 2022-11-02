European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.02. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of -492.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. European Wax Center had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter worth $3,998,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.