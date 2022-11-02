European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.02. European Wax Center shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $938.40 million, a P/E ratio of -492.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the second quarter worth $3,998,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
