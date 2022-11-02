Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.