Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,620. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 90.8% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $10,115,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 921,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $18.44.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

