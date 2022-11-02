Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.