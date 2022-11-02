Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares.
Fifth Street Asset Management Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM)
