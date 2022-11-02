Financial Contrast: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Macerich and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Macerich alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 6 3 2 0 1.64 SITE Centers 0 4 4 0 2.50

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $15.35, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Macerich.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Macerich has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Macerich and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $847.44 million 2.96 $14.26 million $0.18 64.78 SITE Centers $492.34 million 5.37 $124.93 million $0.88 14.13

SITE Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Macerich pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 4.30% 1.18% 0.45% SITE Centers 37.72% 10.49% 4.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Macerich on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.