Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

