Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Financial Institutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $23.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $365.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
