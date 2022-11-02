Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.40

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.40 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 91.70 ($1.11). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.10), with a volume of 150,526 shares traded.

Finsbury Food Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.96. The stock has a market cap of £118.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.50.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

