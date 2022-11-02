First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
First Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.05 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $794.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of First Bancshares
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
