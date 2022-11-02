First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stephens

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $33.05 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $794.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

