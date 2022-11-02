First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMSGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

FBMS has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.05 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $794.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

