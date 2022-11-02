First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

FBMS has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.05 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $794.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.