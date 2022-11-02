First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $148.57 on Monday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $149.56. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.