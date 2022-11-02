First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $233.00 at Guggenheim

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.70.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $148.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $149.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of First Solar by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,074 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

