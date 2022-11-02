First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.34. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 40,812 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
