First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $5.34. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 40,812 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 197,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

