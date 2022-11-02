First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and traded as low as $41.36. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

