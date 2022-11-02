First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and traded as low as $41.36. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
