FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $110.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $96.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FirstCash by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in FirstCash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FirstCash by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.